Connectus Wealth LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

