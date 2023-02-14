Connectus Wealth LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

