Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.
AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
