Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 46,125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,125 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.19. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $482.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

