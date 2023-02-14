Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 653 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

