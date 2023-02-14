Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,547 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

