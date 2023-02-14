Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

First Solar Stock Up 2.4 %

First Solar Company Profile

Shares of FSLR opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.