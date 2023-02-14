Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,659 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Relx by 216.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 292,228 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 132.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of RELX opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

