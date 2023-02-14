Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,139 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Frontline worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Amundi boosted its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

