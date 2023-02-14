Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Tenable worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $790,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 253.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TENB opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.