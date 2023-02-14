Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 418.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320,221 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower Profile

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.