Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $11.03 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $418.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.88 and a 200-day moving average of $412.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $539.33.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.