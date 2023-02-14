Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 152,591 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 152,591 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,324,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

