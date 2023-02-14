Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.34. 92,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 144,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $341.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 in the last three months. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

