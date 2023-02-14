Contrasting Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Lithium and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Marietta Materials 0 2 8 0 2.80

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $391.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $7,289.00 5,477.21 N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $5.41 billion 4.09 $702.50 million $13.43 26.54

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Martin Marietta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 13.59% 11.43% 5.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Atlas Lithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.