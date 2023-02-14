Contrasting FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and FONAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $130.30 million 3.66 $17.10 million $0.47 27.13 FONAR $97.05 million 1.25 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00 FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynex and FONAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than FONAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 12.35% 26.05% 14.78% FONAR 10.92% 8.28% 6.11%

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats FONAR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

