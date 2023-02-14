Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. 41,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Copart by 134.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after acquiring an additional 362,037 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.