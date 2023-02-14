Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. 41,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. Copart has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
