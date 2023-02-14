Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 1,120,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in Copart by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Copart by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Copart by 88.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.