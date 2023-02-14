Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,047,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 5,193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 92,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

