Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Up 0.0 %

CRZN stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

