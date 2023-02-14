Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.80. 235,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

