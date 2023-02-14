Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

XBI traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.76. 2,345,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,683. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

