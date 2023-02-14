Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 49,068.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.