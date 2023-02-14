Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 235,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,296. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

