CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of CoreCivic worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.