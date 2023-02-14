Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average of $309.02. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

