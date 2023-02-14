Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.06. The stock had a trading volume of 545,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,838. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.61 and a 200 day moving average of $394.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

