Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 503,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 15,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,105. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.3768 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

