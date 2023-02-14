Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $146,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 7,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,783. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

