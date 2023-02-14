Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $14.73 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 681,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,254. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

