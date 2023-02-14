Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,012. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

