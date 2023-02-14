Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.77 and a 200-day moving average of $295.20. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,065.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

