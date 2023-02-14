Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

ROP stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.61 and a 200 day moving average of $416.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

