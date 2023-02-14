Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 254,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

