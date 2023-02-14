COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 65.7% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 28.73%. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

