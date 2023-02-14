Credit Agricole S A Buys New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 259,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 190,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.