Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 761.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JD opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

