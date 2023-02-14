Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 761.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.com Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of JD opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62 and a beta of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
