Credit Agricole S A Has $1.60 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,383 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

