Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,280.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 28.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,554,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $298.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

