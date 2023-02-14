Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.72% of Borr Drilling worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $8,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,527 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.