Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

