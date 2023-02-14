Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 4,179 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,318,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $358.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $478.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

