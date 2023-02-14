Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.65.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of consumer credit and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Service, Lease, Finance, Real Estate-related, and Entertainment. The Credit Service segment covers businesses related to credit card shopping, cash advance, smartphone settlement, and servicing (loan collection agency).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.