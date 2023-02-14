Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.65.
Credit Saison Company Profile
Credit Saison Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of consumer credit and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Service, Lease, Finance, Real Estate-related, and Entertainment. The Credit Service segment covers businesses related to credit card shopping, cash advance, smartphone settlement, and servicing (loan collection agency).
Further Reading
