Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,295 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $194,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.03. The stock had a trading volume of 288,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

