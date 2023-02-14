Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 8.89% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $406,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 173,998 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 4,438,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,117,023. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

