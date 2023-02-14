Credit Suisse AG Has $251.41 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,033,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $251,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,109. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.