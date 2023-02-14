Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $210,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $130.01. 148,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

