Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of MetLife worth $179,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

