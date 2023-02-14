Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 4.01% of Logitech International worth $302,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,763,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 67,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

