Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,984 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $340,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

